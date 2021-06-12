Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 397,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Infinera were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Infinera by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Infinera by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 368,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 58,811 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $10.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.19. Infinera Co. has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $11.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $330.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Infinera news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $1,746,347.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $142,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 611,572 shares of company stock worth $6,151,748 in the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

