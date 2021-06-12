Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Short Interest Up 288.9% in May

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 288.9% from the May 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Infinite Group stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,594. Infinite Group has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21.

Infinite Group, Inc develops cybersecurity software and provides cybersecurity consulting services to commercial businesses and government organizations in the United States. It offers Nodeware, an automated asset identification and vulnerability management and monitoring solution that assesses vulnerabilities in a computer network using scanning technology; and distributes Webroot, a cloud-based endpoint security platform solution.

