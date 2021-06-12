Informa (LON:INF) Given New GBX 494 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Informa (LON:INF) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 529 ($6.91) to GBX 494 ($6.45) in a report issued on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on INF. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.97) target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 580.88 ($7.59).

Get Informa alerts:

Shares of LON:INF opened at GBX 543.20 ($7.10) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 559.20. The firm has a market cap of £8.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40. Informa has a twelve month low of GBX 345.80 ($4.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 659 ($8.61). The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.21.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.