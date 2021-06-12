ING Groep NV Buys 848 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,129 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 229.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $34.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $35.94.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,782 shares of company stock valued at $913,670 over the last 90 days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

