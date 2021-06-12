ING Groep NV Increases Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Comerica were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,859,000 after buying an additional 673,248 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 1,280.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,561 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Comerica by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,863,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,821,000 after purchasing an additional 314,595 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Comerica by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,607,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,647,000 after purchasing an additional 106,436 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Comerica by 14.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,365,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,704,000 after purchasing an additional 305,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $73.79 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $32.93 and a 12 month high of $79.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.89.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

