ING Groep NV Purchases 5,608 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

ING Groep NV raised its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $948,279,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,649,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593,568 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,805,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $107,812,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $106,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

LUMN opened at $15.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 59.88%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LUMN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.03.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

