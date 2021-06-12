ING Groep NV Trims Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

ING Groep NV trimmed its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 81.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

WST opened at $345.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $325.33. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.72 and a 52 week high of $349.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.