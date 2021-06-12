Ink Protocol (XNK) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8,984.00

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $740,696.37 and approximately $8,984.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00060720 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00022509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $288.95 or 0.00801104 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.38 or 0.08346094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00086837 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol (CRYPTO:XNK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Ink Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

