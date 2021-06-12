InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.80.

INMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INMD. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of InMode by 227.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581,312 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,997 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the first quarter worth $50,866,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the first quarter worth $32,087,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the first quarter worth $23,158,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in shares of InMode by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,004,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $47,673,000 after acquiring an additional 307,152 shares in the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $92.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.84. InMode has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $93.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.87.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. InMode had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. InMode’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that InMode will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

