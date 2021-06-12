Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Samjo Capital LLC

Samjo Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the period. Inovalon makes up approximately 8.4% of Samjo Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Samjo Capital LLC’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $11,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 62,891.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. 34.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Inovalon alerts:

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,200 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INOV stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $32.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.44.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INOV shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Inovalon Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.