Inscape (TSE:INQ) Trading Up 11.1%

Inscape Co. (TSE:INQ)’s stock price was up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.00. Approximately 15,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 6,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.89. The stock has a market cap of C$14.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13.

Inscape Company Profile (TSE:INQ)

Inscape Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures office furniture and wall products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Office Furniture and Walls. The Office Furniture segment offers storage, benching, systems, and seating solutions, as well as accessories, such as keyboard trays, and nano and motus monitor arms.

