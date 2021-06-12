Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $146,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ AMBA opened at $101.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.41 and a beta of 1.38. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $137.21.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Ambarella by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ambarella Company Profile
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.