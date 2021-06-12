Insider Selling: Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Insider Sells $195,750.00 in Stock

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

COLD opened at $39.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -784.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.80.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 132,558 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 226,443 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 448,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,754,000 after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 596,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9,964.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,660,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,981,000 after buying an additional 4,614,313 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

