Insider Selling: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,271,155. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eleanor B. Lacey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Eleanor B. Lacey sold 21,500 shares of Asana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $706,060.00.

Asana stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.47. 2,431,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,213. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.98. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $46.57. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion and a PE ratio of -31.40.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASAN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.54.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,973,000. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,448,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,310 shares during the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,274,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,252 shares during the last quarter. 26.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

