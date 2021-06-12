Insider Selling: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Jimmy Duvall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total transaction of $296,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,453.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jimmy Duvall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Jimmy Duvall sold 5,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $287,550.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $60.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.71. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BIGC shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.53.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,396,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 41.2% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

