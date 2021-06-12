Insider Selling: Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) CEO Sells 14,595 Shares of Stock

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $189,880.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,314,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,102,880.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CFFN opened at $12.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.32. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $55.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.92 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 25.23%. Analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,343,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,455,000 after purchasing an additional 171,801 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,623,985 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $193,695,000 after purchasing an additional 61,785 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,622,000 after purchasing an additional 73,565 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,769,719 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,145,539 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

