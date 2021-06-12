Insider Selling: Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Senior Officer Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total transaction of C$87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$152,337.

Michael James Schoonderwoerd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 100,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total transaction of C$159,000.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.57, for a total value of C$78,500.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$70,020.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 100,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total value of C$137,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 56,100 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$77,541.42.

On Monday, April 5th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 91,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.53, for a total value of C$139,603.10.

On Thursday, April 1st, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 150,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.46, for a total transaction of C$218,580.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,200 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total transaction of C$69,276.00.

TSE:DML opened at C$1.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.43. Denison Mines Corp. has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a current ratio of 12.96.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.15 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$1.70 price target on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

