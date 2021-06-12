Insider Selling: Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) CEO Sells $19,376,106.75 in Stock

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) CEO A William Stein sold 121,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $19,376,106.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A William Stein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $15,550,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $15,192,000.00.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $162.20 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.36.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 74.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

