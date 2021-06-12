Insider Selling: DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Sells 57,692 Shares of Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $3,096,906.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,759,353 shares in the company, valued at $94,442,069.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matthew Kalish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $2,926,138.24.

DraftKings stock opened at $53.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.13. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. Equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,240 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in DraftKings by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 578,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,942,000 after purchasing an additional 47,136 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $1,339,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in DraftKings by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 724,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,752,000 after purchasing an additional 133,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DKNG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen raised shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.45.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

