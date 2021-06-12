Insider Selling: Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Insider Sells $75,354.10 in Stock

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) insider Stephen Connelly sold 10,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $75,354.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 999,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,176,474.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stephen Connelly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Equillium alerts:

On Friday, June 4th, Stephen Connelly sold 13,539 shares of Equillium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $94,908.39.

EQ stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. Equillium, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 14.37, a current ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $178.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.62.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Equillium, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Equillium in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equillium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQ. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Equillium by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Equillium during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Equillium during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Equillium during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Equillium during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.