Insider Selling: Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Director Sells 160,000 Shares of Stock

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

EXPD stock opened at $125.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.94 and a 1 year high of $126.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.68.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.50%.

Several brokerages have commented on EXPD. Susquehanna increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 49,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 78,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 18,207 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

