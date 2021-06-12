Insider Selling: Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Sells 4,188 Shares of Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Joshua Harley sold 4,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $133,932.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Joshua Harley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fathom alerts:

On Tuesday, June 8th, Joshua Harley sold 5,922 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,273.86.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Joshua Harley sold 6,071 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $186,258.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHM opened at $32.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.46. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $56.81. The firm has a market cap of $481.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. Analysts forecast that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fathom by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fathom by 291.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fathom by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

FTHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.