Insider Selling: First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Insider Sells $221,936.40 in Stock

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $221,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Hakopian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of First Foundation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500.00.

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. First Foundation Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.24.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $66.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is 19.15%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Foundation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after acquiring an additional 247,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new position in First Foundation in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Foundation in the fourth quarter worth $1,538,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Foundation in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

