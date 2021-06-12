Insider Selling: General Motors (NYSE:GM) EVP Sells 16,989 Shares of Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $61.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.53. The company has a market cap of $89.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in General Motors by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,103,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046,943 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $597,509,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $697,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,027 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $223,030,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in General Motors by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $674,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

