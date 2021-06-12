Insider Selling: Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) CFO Sells $85,301.00 in Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) CFO William E. Mote, Jr. sold 21,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $85,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,447.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $3.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.33. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $8.73.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.02 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. On average, analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNLN. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNLN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Greenlane during the first quarter worth $29,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Greenlane by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Greenlane by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Greenlane by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlane in the first quarter valued at $84,000. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

