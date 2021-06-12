Insider Selling: Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CFO Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $53,492.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Neal E. West also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.90, for a total value of $55,160.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $44,172.00.

NASDAQ KALU opened at $134.10 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $50.49 and a 52-week high of $141.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 515.79 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.05 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 95.68%.

KALU has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $18,749,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 118.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 312,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,536,000 after purchasing an additional 169,517 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $17,428,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,771,000 after purchasing an additional 129,510 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 220,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,758,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

