Insider Selling: Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Major Shareholder Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total transaction of $379,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,641 shares in the company, valued at $10,383,349.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NNI opened at $77.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 92.07 and a quick ratio of 92.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.93. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $78.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $340.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.23 million. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

