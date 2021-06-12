Insider Selling: Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) VP Sells 2,003 Shares of Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,003 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $119,879.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,829.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lauren Bullaro Riker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,047 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $63,908.88.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $140,020.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,520 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $111,385.60.

Shares of PCRX traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.52. The company had a trading volume of 750,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,670. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.10. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.96 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter.

PCRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.54.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

