Insider Selling: Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Major Shareholder Sells $2,472,460.00 in Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) major shareholder Biotech Aps Wg sold 72,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $2,472,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,306,394 shares in the company, valued at $147,063,355.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Biotech Aps Wg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, June 9th, Biotech Aps Wg sold 116,700 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $4,223,373.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Biotech Aps Wg sold 3,841 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $130,709.23.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $36.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 1.22. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.46.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on YMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $97,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.