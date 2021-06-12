Insider Selling: Zoono Group Limited (ASX:ZNO) Insider Sells A$3,465,000.00 in Stock

Zoono Group Limited (ASX:ZNO) insider Paul Hyslop sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.69 ($0.50), for a total value of A$3,465,000.00 ($2,475,000.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Zoono Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and sale of a range of antimicrobial products worldwide. The company's products include hand sanitizers, textile applicators, mould remediation, and surface sanitizers. It serves manufacturing, medicine, science, agriculture, viticulture, finance, FMCG, IT, entertainment, hospitality, catering, transport, child care, and livestock industries.

