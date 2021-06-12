Insider Selling: Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Insider Sells $91,680.03 in Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) insider Chris K. Visser sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $91,680.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,439.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chris K. Visser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Chris K. Visser sold 25,227 shares of Zumiez stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $1,122,096.96.

ZUMZ opened at $46.94 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $50.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.78.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. Zumiez had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $279.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zumiez by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,587,679 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $153,911,000 after buying an additional 143,586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Zumiez by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 491,659 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $21,093,000 after buying an additional 34,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zumiez by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,937 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $15,098,000 after buying an additional 34,166 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Zumiez by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 288,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $12,368,000 after buying an additional 77,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Zumiez by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $10,085,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

