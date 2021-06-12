InsurAce (INSUR) Price Reaches $1.50

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. During the last seven days, InsurAce has traded down 39.3% against the dollar. InsurAce has a market cap of $16.85 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsurAce coin can currently be bought for about $1.50 or 0.00004224 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00055817 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00155918 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.50 or 0.00190679 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $394.77 or 0.01115130 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,442.48 or 1.00115970 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002645 BTC.

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

InsurAce Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurAce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

