Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given Sell Rating at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated their sell rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a $43.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INTC. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a sell rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.82.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $57.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.09. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $233.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Intel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Intel by 100,766.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

