Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) is SNS Financial Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,158,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,832 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC owned about 1.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $25,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 64,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCN remained flat at $$21.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 198,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,411. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.77. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $21.95.

