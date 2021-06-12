Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Down 62.5% in May

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the May 13th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
BSMT opened at $26.32 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.03.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.
