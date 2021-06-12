Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Down 62.5% in May

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the May 13th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BSMT opened at $26.32 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 66.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,979,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,574 shares during the period.

