Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Short Interest Update

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 83.0% from the May 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DBV opened at $25.19 on Friday. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.24.

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Company Profile

PowerShares Capital Management LLC, provides institutional caliber asset management and market exposure through the replication of enhanced indexes. PowerShares delivers this sophisticated asset management in one of the more benefit rich investment vehicles available today, the exchange-traded fund. The firm is committed to theoretically sound portfolio construction and empirically verifiable investment management approaches.

