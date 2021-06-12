Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Short Interest Update

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 83.0% from the May 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of DBV opened at $25.19 on Friday. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.24.
Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Company Profile
