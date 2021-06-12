Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Lowered by Platt Investment Counsel LLC

Platt Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,002 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 7.1% of Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $341.24 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $231.47 and a 52-week high of $342.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $333.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

