IOST Reaches Market Cap of $442.42 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One IOST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. IOST has a total market capitalization of $442.42 million and approximately $102.18 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IOST has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00103813 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00061552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00022212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.81 or 0.00786148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,970.32 or 0.08286264 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IOST is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

