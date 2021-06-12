IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stephens raised IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.79.

NYSE IQV opened at $243.44 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.18 and a 1 year high of $244.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 115.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

