iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Position Increased by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,658,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,874,657 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 14.20% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,578,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGIB. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 294,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,729,000.

IGIB traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $60.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,945. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.76. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83.

