iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Bought by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 77,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 58,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period.

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $67.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.69. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.88 and a 52 week high of $69.87.

