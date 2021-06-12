iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Short Interest Down 63.3% in May

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 155,700 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the May 13th total of 423,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 997,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $97.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.31. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $66.70 and a 1 year high of $97.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

