iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Stock Position Raised by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMA opened at $50.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.21. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $51.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

