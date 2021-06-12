iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Short Interest Update

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,250,000 shares, an increase of 31,096.6% from the May 13th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 871,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.9 days.

Shares of COMT opened at $34.26 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,032,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 164,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after buying an additional 9,795 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 146,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 38,850 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 52,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 118,903 shares during the last quarter.

