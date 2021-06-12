iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Position Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 72.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,294 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,658,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,627,000 after purchasing an additional 129,520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,198,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,708,000 after purchasing an additional 769,260 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 737,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,655,000 after purchasing an additional 193,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 699,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,755,000 after purchasing an additional 36,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 449,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after purchasing an additional 284,527 shares in the last quarter. 45.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWA opened at $26.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.35.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

