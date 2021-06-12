iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, an increase of 2,173.7% from the May 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:EWZS opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.78. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $20.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWZS. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 47,813 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 85,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 181,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 106,370 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

