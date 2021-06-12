iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Position Lifted by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 12,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 23,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCZ stock opened at $76.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $77.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.20.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.