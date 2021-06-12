iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,052,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590,986 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $44,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 43,232 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,261,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $899,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,878,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,557,000 after buying an additional 289,412 shares during the last quarter.

BATS INDA opened at $45.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.47. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

