iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Position Reduced by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,072 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,799.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,563,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,172,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,694 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,347,000 after purchasing an additional 112,038 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $162.11 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $125.18 and a 1-year high of $174.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.20.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

