iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 310,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,411,000 after acquiring an additional 28,936 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 245,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,972. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.79. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.82 and a one year high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

